Divyanka Tripathi dazzles in a blue saree, check the photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, is one of the most popular television actresses. Currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she is also known for her style statements.

The actress, who will be seen in ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has a huge fan following on social media and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. In a recent photo, Divyanka shows us all how to be a dazzling 'naree in a saree'. In the photo, Divyanka can be seen teaming up a georgette ink blue saree with a matching blouse with embellished silver work. Her hair is permed and Divyanka can be seen all dolled up for an event. With her earrings and a silver clutch, Divyanka is all set to steal the show.

Divyanka captioned the photo as, “#NareeInASaree.”

Take a look below: 

