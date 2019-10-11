Divyanka Tripathi ends rumours of rift with Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the female lead, Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



Recently, there were reports that all was not well between Divyanka and producer Ekta Kapoor. However, Divyanka has put an end to the rumours. The actress turned up at the producer's bash last night. She was accompanied by her husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka was seen looking her glamorous best at Ekta's bash. While she sported a black dress, husband Vivek was handsome in a printed shirt and trousers.