News

Divyanka Tripathi ends rumours of rift with Ekta Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the female lead, Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. 

Recently, there were reports that all was not well between Divyanka and producer Ekta Kapoor. However, Divyanka has put an end to the rumours. The actress turned up at the producer's bash last night. She was accompanied by her husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka was seen looking her glamorous best at Ekta's bash. While she sported a black dress, husband Vivek was handsome in a printed shirt and trousers.

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Ekta Kapoor, Dr. Ishita Bhalla, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek Dahiya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi

past seven days