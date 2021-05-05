Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi: I want to perform as many stunts as possible with great success

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her acting chops and good looks. The diva gained immense fame for her stint in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka is all set to embark upon a new journey as she will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress had recently turned host for Crime Patrol, and soon enough, there were reports about her being a part of the stunt-based reality show, and fans are mighty excited. With the show, the actress will be seen doing stunts and performing them as she unleashes the adventure junkie in her. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress spoke about taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi, being away from husband Vivek Dahiya, and more. Talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said to India Forums, “I've always been an adventure junkie but unfortunately, I never got to experience it as much as I'd like to. Every time I watched Khatron Ke Khiladi, I would think to myself how it would be amazing to be amongst the reptiles and do all the stunts, battle my own fears, luckily, I got offered this show at the right time when my previous show ended and I pounced on the opportunity.”

ALSO READ: Check out the THEN and NOW picture of Divyanka Tripathi and Ruhanika Dhawan

Divyanka added, “I want to perform as many stunts as possible with great success and I want to remember them for the years to come and tell those stories to my grandchildren.”

The adventure show will keep her away from her husband for a long time and talking about the same, she told the portal, “It is not easy for both of us to be away for such a long time. I doubt we have ever been away for so long, so we are actually preparing each other step by step. Like me, ordering additional groceries for him so that he is comfortable, him taking care of every item in my luggage, so that I don't miss out on anything, whereas preparing each other. It is going to be a very difficult phase for both of us, we have shed tears, and we have given extra love to each other to make up for the days we will be away for each other for so long.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Season 2

CREDIT: INDIA FORUMS