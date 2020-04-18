Divyanka Tripathi's dramatic throwback video is a must-watch

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is well known for popular shows like Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, Ramayan, and Intezaar. But the show that made her reach the heights of popularity is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, co-starring Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. Her on-screen chemistry with Karan was also loved by the audience.

The actress portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa in the family drama and literally stole hearts. Her sweet smile and beautiful sarees were enough to make the audience hooked to their television sets. And the interesting part is that Divyanka met the love of her life, Vivek Dahiya on the sets of this show itself! Numerous fans were left devastated when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air.

It seems like the diva is missing the good old times amidst the quarantine break, which is evident from a throwback video that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Divyanka is seen rehearsing for an episode of one of the shows in the video. Clad in a white sheer net saree teamed up with a pink blouse, she looks undeniably beautiful in the picture. Her brilliant acting skills are once again portrayed through the medium of this video.

Have a look at her screenshot and the video.

Credits: Pinkvilla