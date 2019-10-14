News

Diwali special in Kumkum Bhagya: Karishma, Sanjeeda, Drashti, Ravi, and others to perform

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Oct 2019 08:05 PM

Zee TV is known for celebrating festivals in a grand way in their shows.

Recently, their top rated show Kumkum Bhagya had a Ganpati Utsav track, and now, we hear that the makers at Balaji Telefilms are planning something special for avid viewers.

Our sources inform that the show will air a Diwali special episode where along with the Kumkum Bhagya team, Kundali Bhagya’s leads Dheeraj Dhoopar–Shraddha Arya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actors Nishant Malkani–Kanika Mann, Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Sehban Azim–Reem Shaikh, and Yeh Teri Galiyan leads Vrushika Mehta–Avinash Mishra will be a part of.

Also, popular TV stars Ravi Dubey, Karishma Tanna, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Drashti Dhami will be seen dancing and entertaining viewers.

The actors have already shot for this track, and the celebration episode will air during Diwali.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Ganpati Utsav, Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nishant Malkani, Kanika Mann, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehban Azim, Reem Shaikh, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Vrushika Mehta, Avinash Mishra, avi Dubey, Karishma Tanna, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Drashti Dhami,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital...

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital world
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

past seven days