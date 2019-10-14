Diwali special in Kumkum Bhagya: Karishma, Sanjeeda, Drashti, Ravi, and others to perform

Zee TV is known for celebrating festivals in a grand way in their shows.

Recently, their top rated show Kumkum Bhagya had a Ganpati Utsav track, and now, we hear that the makers at Balaji Telefilms are planning something special for avid viewers.

Our sources inform that the show will air a Diwali special episode where along with the Kumkum Bhagya team, Kundali Bhagya’s leads Dheeraj Dhoopar–Shraddha Arya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actors Nishant Malkani–Kanika Mann, Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Sehban Azim–Reem Shaikh, and Yeh Teri Galiyan leads Vrushika Mehta–Avinash Mishra will be a part of.

Also, popular TV stars Ravi Dubey, Karishma Tanna, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Drashti Dhami will be seen dancing and entertaining viewers.

The actors have already shot for this track, and the celebration episode will air during Diwali.