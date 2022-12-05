MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major track ahead. The show has always been high on drama.

In this video Swati, aka Diya is showing glimpses what happens behind the scenes while shooting for a romantic moment and has given a witty caption saying, ''What happens on set stays on set (may be)''. Take a look at the funny video.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Diya fortunately notices the footsteps of Bhavna in her room and grows suspicious about her. She gets the keys while Bhavna and Madhu get shocked. They humiliate her for losing the keys and being irresponsible to which Armaan stands by Diya and supports her against them.

What will Madhu and Bhavna do?

Let's see what happens in the upcoming track.

