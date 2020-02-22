Do fans feel Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is an extended version of Bigg Boss 13? Find out

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 recently concluded. After wrapping up the reality TV series, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Starring BB13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, the show is making a lot of noise.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Shehnaaz and Paras looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Till now we have been seeing the suitors gracing on the show just to impress the two but in the recent promos we see Paras and Shehnaaz along with suitors locked inside the house where they will woo the two with the task assigned to them. The concept of locking everyone in a room is just like Bigg Boss concept and viewers can’t contain but to draw parallel lines between the two shows. SpotboyE.com conducted a poll to know what fans think about the show.

The portal asked them, “Do you think #MujhseShaadiKaroge is an extended version of #BiggBoss13?” with options, to which fans have agreed to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge being an extended version of Bigg Boss. 13. 53 per cent of the people agree to it while calling it a boring show, 47 per cent of the people thinks it's entertaining.

