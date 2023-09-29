Do You Know Anupama and Anuj Encountered A Typical Bollywood Moment At The Star Parivaar Awards? Deets Inside-

MUMBAI: Star Parivaar Awards is all set to come back on Star Plus after a five-year hiatus, and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. The red carpet was an extravagant and glittery event and witnessed the presence of all Star Plus artists, from Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and Sayali Salunkhe to Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many more.

The event marked varied performances and acts by the artists of the Star Plus shows. The main highlights of the event were the romantic performances by Anupama and Anuj, which won everyone’s hearts.

Anupama and Anuj's romantic dance on songs like Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, Tere Mere Hothon Pe Geet Mitwa, and Dekha Ek Khwab Toh Yeh Silsile Hue will surely leave you lovestruck and awestruck. They grooved on What Jhumka as well, setting the stage on fire. The duo, fondly addressed by their ardent fans as MaAn, is giving us some major couple goals. The dance is going to be a visual treat for the audience, who have been awaiting this moment for quite some time, and Maan is giving us Bollywood vibes. Through the act, it definitely seems like Anupama and Anuj are the new SRK and Kajol of television, and we cannot agree more! Audience will also get to witness a cute moment between the Anupama and Anuj where Anupama's hair will get stuck to Anuj's chain, giving us dreamy vibes.

Witness this cute moment shared by Anupama and Anuj at the Star Parivaar Awards on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus.
 

