Do you know why Seema Biswas joined Instagram?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ along with Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. is all set to entertain audiences with its latest offering – Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! The family show with its unique narrative of celebrating the special relationship between grandparents and grandchildren will appeal to audiences across age groups. The makers have roped in veteran artists such as Mohan Joshi & Seema Biswas to essay the role of grandfather and grandmother respectively. Sheen Dass and newcomer Anagha Bhosale will play the role of their grand-daughters on the show.

Seema Biswas who plays the role of Dadi on the show has worked with Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. Before, in the all-time acclaimed film - Vivaah and has now made a transition to television with Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! Seema being a celebrated artist on the Indian and international circuit with multiple landmark projects has stayed away from social media. This is all set to change now with her on-screen granddaughters Sheen Dass & Anagha Bhosale having convinced her to join Instagram! The talented actor is totally excited about her foray on social media and can't wait to share special moments from her life with fans.

Seema Biswas said, "I had never planned to be a part of any social media platform as such. It's all because of my loving grand-daughters on Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao that I decided to go for it. Our show too depicts such special moments with family members. I have to admit that this is a big step for me as I have never tried Instagram before. I am sure Sheen and Anagha will keep guiding me to post interesting photos and videos."

Sheen Dass said, "Anagha and I are glad that Seema ji agreed to make a profile on the social media platform. During shoot breaks, She used to see us posting photos on our respective insta profiles and would ask us about it. That is when we decided to convince our on-screen Dadi to join Insta. We are sure she's going to be a hit on Instagram!"

Here's welcoming the veteran actor to Instagram!

Watch Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao, coming soon only on Star Plus!