Does Aishwarya Sharma miss being a fun Paakhi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein? CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is currently seen as Patraleka aka Paakhi on Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actress has become a household name for her character on the show.

The show has proved to be a major hit among the fans and so had the characters which have become quite famous among the fans.

We all know that Paakhi's character has seen a lot of change till now.

From being a loving and bubbly girl who loved to live life in the fullest way is now struggling in her complicated relationship.

The viewers have seen a different avatar of Paakhi before she got married to Samrat and now, she is seen as a sanskaari bahu.

It's been a long time since viewers have seen Paakhi in a fun and good mood on the show.

The actress too seems to miss being the fun Paakhi and has shared some throwback pictures.

Take a look:

Aishwarya surely took us down memory lane sharing these beautiful pictures.

Also, how can we forget Virat and Paakhi's amazing chemistry and the love story which blossomed. However, it ended on a bad note for the duo.

Do you miss the old Paakhi aka Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein? Tell us in the comments.

