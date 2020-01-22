Does Hina Khan slay it in Indian clothes or Western attire?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a very beautiful and talented Indian television actress. She is well known as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kay Kehlata Hai. She rose to fame with one of the most watched shows, Bigg Boss, and emerged as the first runner-up.

From playing a simple Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to now walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has definitely come a long way. She had no godfather in the industry; she isn't a by-product of nepotism.

Hina khan's most preferred character by the audience was Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She grabs eyeballs with her fashion statement. Her Instagram handle is a treat to sore eyes with jaw-dropping pictures of the actress, and from the pictures, it is visible that Hina makes for a perfect muse when it comes to shooting her.

Fans have launched a poll on her Western versus Indian look. Have a look, and tell us what you think.