Does love really deserve a second chance? Find out in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on Zing

MUMBAI: “These are not the best of times I know; I wouldn't blame you if you choose to go. I'm sorry for this gloomy circumstance, but everyone deserves a second chance…”. These are the lyrics to a popular song by an American singer and songwriter Raul Midón which fits the story for the upcoming episode of Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Childhood lovers and entertainment reporters by profession, Nikhil Mishra (Ujjwal Sharma) and Sara Joshi (Sumati Singh) end up interning with arch-rival news channels in Patna. Basking in the fame and enjoying the perils of the glamour world, the two set out to attend entertainment events but end up giving the same story with a different angle. While Nikhil believes in sensationalizing news to grab eyeballs, Sara packages the story and presents it in a matter-of-fact way. Nikhil is ready to pay any price for success and Sara on the other hand prefers ethics over success. But setting their differences aside, the two tie the knot and start their life together. In one such instance, Radhika who is Nikhil’s boss, assigns him to break a sensitive story on an upcoming film star Meesha Rajpoot. With a hefty promotion at stake, Nikhil realizes that Sara is close to Meesha and can help him get some inside scoop. But knowing that Sara would not approve of this, Nikhil deceives her and gets what he wants. Upset about knowing that Nikhil used her connections, Sara breaks off the marriage. Dejected Nikhil realizes his mistake and asks for a second chance.

Does Nikhil deserve the second chance? Will Sara forgive him?