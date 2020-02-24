Don't want to be TYPECAST, says Mere Sai actor Raj Sharnagat

MUMBAI: Actor Raj Sharnagat known for television shows like Meri Durga, Chidhiyaghar will now appear on Sony entertainment television mythological drama Mere Sai.

Talking about his role in the show he adds, "I'm playing the role of Narayan. I'm glad to be part of this show. Viewers will enjoy watching my character. Its challenging one. I'm lucky that could bring my dream true and act on screen. It all happened only with blessings and support from my mom-dad. I would also not forget Kuldeep Anand sir, Monica Shukla ma'am, Dhiraj Mishra sir, Prashant Neel Sir for believing in me."

Talking about his struggling period. He adds, "When I came to Mumbai, I don't have any godfather and had to do things on my own, so I gave lot of auditions but I faced lots of rejections also but the major problem is to survive here which is very tough. Because I didn't have that much money and I was not doing any job, so I have to share my stay with five others in 1bhk during my initial stage.. God... I don't forget those nights, I still remember I didn't sleep well a single day but I knew that this all is part of my struggle and soon it will all end to a beautiful future."

When asked about kind of characters he would love to play on tv. He adds, "I want to play every type of character, I don't to want to stick to any particular genre. I want to explore everything. I don't want myself to be judged as a type cast actor."

The actor has earlier also appeared in Bollywood movie Chapekar Brothers.