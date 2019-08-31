Don't you think Arjun Bijlani is hot!

MUMBAI: If there is anyone who knows how to make the best of formal wear and casual clothing, it is none other than actor Arjun Bijlani. Known for his stylish dressing sense, the actor has clearly outdone himself in his latest photoshoot. Dressed in a brown blazer and denim, he looks both classy as well as trendy. Arjun with his million dollar smile looks hot.

Well, we can see glimpses of his amazing fashion sense in his show Dance Deewane as well. Besides his out-of-the-box hosting style, his outfits are clearly to die for! And it’s the way Arjun carries it all! Don’t you agree?