Doosri Maa actor Mohit Dagga shares how special Dhanteras is for him, check it out

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 12:07
Mohit Dagga

MUMBAI: Produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi, the show 'Doosri Maa' will bring back the famous on-screen mother-son duo, Neha Joshi, as Yashoda and Ayudh Bhanushali as Krishna, alongside other star casts. The show premiered on September 20th, 2022, at 8:00 pm and airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.

Mohit Dagga, aka Ashok from Doosri Maa, shares, “Dhanteras is a special occasion we celebrate with tradition and reverence in our household. We begin the day by cleaning our home before embarking on a shopping excursion. After our shopping spree, we perform a Dhanteras puja, following all the customary rituals. This year, I plan to join my wife and daughter in shopping to help them acquire new clothing and accessories for the upcoming Diwali festival. We also intend to buy a gold coin and a broom as these are considered auspicious for this special day. Growing up in Gadarwara, Madhya Pradesh, I fondly remember the excitement that Dhanteras used to bring. As a child, I would accompany my mother to bustling shops where she would not leave my hand for a second, and I used to keep demanding every second balloons or toys I used to see in the shop every day (laughs). But those moments were very special. Dhanteras teaches us an important lesson of appreciating the wealth bestowed upon us by the divine. However, I firmly believe that true wealth is the state of our health. On this auspicious occasion, let us all pray for one another and our families, seeking physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. I wish everyone a joyous Dhanteras.”

Zee Studios Imtiaz Punjabi Doosri Maa Neha Joshi Ayudh Bhanushali Yashoda Krishna Dhanteras Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 12:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are no doubt one of the most loved on screen jodis, we have seen and loved these...
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are no doubt one of the most loved on screen jodis, we have seen and loved these...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi "Characterless" for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most successful shows its among the top five shows when it comes to BARC ratings. ...
Must Read: Mohsin Khan’s TRANSFORMATION from a chocolate boy to a macho man will blow your mind!
MUMBAI : Mohsin Khan is one of the most good looking actors on television.  He has been a part of shows in the likes of...
Bravo! Vicky Kaushal shares how hard he has trained for the movie Sam Bahadur and also got a ‘warm’ welcome by 6 Sikh regime, check it out
MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars...
In video: The Cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enjoy delicacies and celebrate Diwali on the sets of the Star Plus show!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shakti...
Recent Stories
1
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi "Characterless" for this shocking reason
Mohsin
Must Read: Mohsin Khan’s TRANSFORMATION from a chocolate boy to a macho man will blow your mind!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
In video: The Cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enjoy delicacies and celebrate Diwali on the sets of the Star Plus show!
Dheeraj Dhoopar, to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Wow! From Dheeraj Dhoopar, to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, stars shine bright at Sandiip Sikcand’s grand Diwali bash
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Bharti Sigh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the show during "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
Shraddha Arya
Aww…Shraddha Arya wishes her Kundali Bhagya co-actor Paras Kalnawat on his birthday; says ‘God bless you with 6 pack abs and flawless skin