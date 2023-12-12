Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists of the show

The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of a girl child.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 13:39
Doree

MUMBAI: Doree on Colors is much loved for its strong narrative and interesting storytelling. The show stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali, and others in leading roles. The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of a girl child.

Also Read-Doree exposes Thakurian; gets thrown out of the house in the Colors show!

Let’s look at the 6 upcoming twists of the show;

While Kailashi Devi is home with her newborn grandson and granddaughter, she will get furious at the baby girl's crying and is about to throw her until she spots Doree and Bhairavi, recalling the earnings she provided them, which further fuels Kailashi's anger. Meanwhile, Ganga feeds Doree paratha and ghee, which upsets Nani as she notices Ganga prioritizes Doree's needs over his own. Simultaneously, Rahim and Govind prepare sarees for dispatch to Thakur Haveli. Later, Anand enters and gets furious after seeing Doree, which leads him and Neelu to decide to burn the sarees.

In Thakur Haveli, the Purohit crafts the baby boy's Kundali, and recommends them to perform 'Tula Bhar' ritual. Simultaneously, Ganga happily presents an artificial anklet to Doree, and this highlights their happiness in simple ways. Meanwhile, observing this, Anand and Neelu decide to send Doree away for the 'Tula Daan' ritual while planning to sabotage the sarees. Later, the 'Tula Bhar' puja progresses in Thakur Haveli, and Doree joins Mansi, who delightfully dresses her up for the first time as her own. Nani and Ganga head to the temple, unaware that Neelu is thinking of burning the sarees using firecrackers. Just as Neelu is about to execute the plan, Ganga unexpectedly returns, almost catching her red-handed.

Next, Neelu secretly places 'barood' from a firecracker, and narrowly escapes from Ganga's eyes as she hides. In a divine twist, Doree, adorned as Durga Maa for Tula Daan, enrages Kailashi Devi, who reluctantly accepts the situation. During the ritual, the Purohit initiates the ceremony, placing the baby boy on one side of the weighing scale ('Tula plate'). However, Kailashi, determined to balance the scale, adds all her jewelry and even her daughter-in-law's, yet it remains unbalanced. Purohit thinks that the imbalance could be a signal for an incomplete aspect. Doree reveals that only worshiping the baby boy is incomplete since there is also a baby girl. Including both children in the ritual angers Kailashi. Meanwhile, Anand ignites a match in Ganga's house.

Also Read-Doree: Shocking! Ganga feels Doree’s future being destroyed by him, Mansi is in search of her daughter

Ganga is standing in front of the house, and it is on fire. The basti is in a state of panic, and Ganga enters the burning house to save the sarees. Meanwhile, Kailashi is about to take blessing from Doree on Purohit’s order and just then Doree feels that Ganga is in trouble, and she rushes to save Ganga. Later, all are shocked to see Doree coming out forming Durga formation along with other bunkars.

Doree and Ganga Prasad both fall unconscious after returning the sarees to Kailashi Devi unharmed and are given first aid. A few hours pass, and Doree, after coming back to consciousness, feels sad that their house has been burned. Later, while playing around, Doree and Sattu find the lighter that burned her house.

Further, Kailashi is shocked and upset because Mahendra let Doree, Ganga, and Nani stay in Thakur Haveli. Meanwhile, in Bunker Basti, all the bunkers get together at Ganga's burned house to celebrate, as it's the last day of their family in the basti. In a bigger story, Doree returns to the house she was thrown out of when she was born.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Sudhaa Chandran Mahii Bhanushali Amar Upadhyay doree Colors Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Rohit Raj Goyal TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 13:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Security personnel make sure fans and other individuals don't cross lines in public locations and frequently go...
Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: A tragic event occurred lately when a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production company claimed to...
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika wants to teach DJ a lesson
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Star Plus's Dance Reality Show, Dance + Pro Contestant Arjun Bisht To Showcase This Unique Dance Form! Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus has made a come back with the seventh season, Dance + Pro. With the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra declines Dilip to stay at the Tana Bana workshop
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara saves Dhruv from the fire, Confesses love for him
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prakash
Exclusive: Imlie actor Prakash Ramchandani comes on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Mera Balam Thaneedar on Colors!
Vicky
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain insults Ankita Lokhande tells her “Three years you didn’t cook anything for me what you will cook now” the actress breaks down and cries bitterly
Aastha Gill
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and singer Aastha Gill to grace the show
Atharva Karve
Actor Atharva Karve takes the stage by storm as in a Theatrical Play; says “Performing infront of more than 50000 people was really very overwhelming”
Atharva Karve
Actor Atharva Karve takes the stage by storm as in a Theatrical Play; says “Performing infront of more than 50000 people was really very overwhelming”
Amar Upadhyay
Amar Upadhyay's performance in Dorii is truly a sight to behold that will leave you speechless