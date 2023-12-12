Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists of the show

MUMBAI: Doree on Colors is much loved for its strong narrative and interesting storytelling. The show stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali, and others in leading roles. The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of a girl child.

Let’s look at the 6 upcoming twists of the show;

While Kailashi Devi is home with her newborn grandson and granddaughter, she will get furious at the baby girl's crying and is about to throw her until she spots Doree and Bhairavi, recalling the earnings she provided them, which further fuels Kailashi's anger. Meanwhile, Ganga feeds Doree paratha and ghee, which upsets Nani as she notices Ganga prioritizes Doree's needs over his own. Simultaneously, Rahim and Govind prepare sarees for dispatch to Thakur Haveli. Later, Anand enters and gets furious after seeing Doree, which leads him and Neelu to decide to burn the sarees.

In Thakur Haveli, the Purohit crafts the baby boy's Kundali, and recommends them to perform 'Tula Bhar' ritual. Simultaneously, Ganga happily presents an artificial anklet to Doree, and this highlights their happiness in simple ways. Meanwhile, observing this, Anand and Neelu decide to send Doree away for the 'Tula Daan' ritual while planning to sabotage the sarees. Later, the 'Tula Bhar' puja progresses in Thakur Haveli, and Doree joins Mansi, who delightfully dresses her up for the first time as her own. Nani and Ganga head to the temple, unaware that Neelu is thinking of burning the sarees using firecrackers. Just as Neelu is about to execute the plan, Ganga unexpectedly returns, almost catching her red-handed.

Next, Neelu secretly places 'barood' from a firecracker, and narrowly escapes from Ganga's eyes as she hides. In a divine twist, Doree, adorned as Durga Maa for Tula Daan, enrages Kailashi Devi, who reluctantly accepts the situation. During the ritual, the Purohit initiates the ceremony, placing the baby boy on one side of the weighing scale ('Tula plate'). However, Kailashi, determined to balance the scale, adds all her jewelry and even her daughter-in-law's, yet it remains unbalanced. Purohit thinks that the imbalance could be a signal for an incomplete aspect. Doree reveals that only worshiping the baby boy is incomplete since there is also a baby girl. Including both children in the ritual angers Kailashi. Meanwhile, Anand ignites a match in Ganga's house.

Ganga is standing in front of the house, and it is on fire. The basti is in a state of panic, and Ganga enters the burning house to save the sarees. Meanwhile, Kailashi is about to take blessing from Doree on Purohit’s order and just then Doree feels that Ganga is in trouble, and she rushes to save Ganga. Later, all are shocked to see Doree coming out forming Durga formation along with other bunkars.

Doree and Ganga Prasad both fall unconscious after returning the sarees to Kailashi Devi unharmed and are given first aid. A few hours pass, and Doree, after coming back to consciousness, feels sad that their house has been burned. Later, while playing around, Doree and Sattu find the lighter that burned her house.

Further, Kailashi is shocked and upset because Mahendra let Doree, Ganga, and Nani stay in Thakur Haveli. Meanwhile, in Bunker Basti, all the bunkers get together at Ganga's burned house to celebrate, as it's the last day of their family in the basti. In a bigger story, Doree returns to the house she was thrown out of when she was born.

