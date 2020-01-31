News

Double eviction plus mid eviction will take place in the Bigg Boss house

31 Jan 2020 04:50 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the topmost shows on television, the show is been loved by one and all, and this season is considered as one the best seasons, when it comes to BARC ratings  as well as the content of the show has been keeping the audience griped to the show.

Since the finale of the show is nearing, and there are eight contestants left, the makers of the show have decided for a double eviction this weekend and plus next week there will be a mid eviction.

Well, among the contestants left we all know that Siddarth, Asim and Shehnaaz are the strong contestants in the house and could be the top 3 contestants of the show.

And if we have to go by the game well right know Arti, Vishal and Mahira comparatively seem to be a little weak in front of these three contestants and they could be a possibility that one or two of them can be evicted.

Well, it will be interesting to see who will get evicted this weekend, and also in the mid eviction. 

 

