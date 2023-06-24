Double the Drama, Double the Excitement this Sunday on Shemaroo Umang: Watch the Maha Jodi episode of Kismat Ki Lakiron Se and Shravani!

Kismat Ki Lakiron Se and Shravani

MUMBAI :Get ready for a thrilling crossover event on Shemaroo Umang! This Sunday, June 25th, starting at 8 PM, brace yourself as the worlds of two popular shows, "Kismat Ki Lakiron Se" and "Shravani," collide in a special Maha Jodi episode. It's an extraordinary treat where courage, love, and sacrifice intertwine, pushing the boundaries of determination.

In the world of "Shravani," our little Shravani faces a new threat as Chandra resurfaces with a sinister plan to end her and her parents. As danger looms, Shravani must gather all her strength to protect her loved ones and unravel the mysteries surrounding her destiny.

Meanwhile, in "Kismat Ki Lakiron Se," Gulaboo, the lady don, makes a stunning return. Her reappearance turns the spotlight back onto the Trivedi household as the life of Sia and Sanvi is in danger. Watch the Maha Jodi episode to see what compelled Shraddha to make a bold decision and return to the place that once shattered her heart.

Don't miss out on this exciting Maha Jodi episode! Tune in to Shemaroo Umang this Sunday, June 25th, from 8 PM onwards. Witness the convergence of these powerful narratives as the battle against darkness reaches new heights. Prepare to be captivated by the twists and turns that lie ahead, as the fate of our beloved characters hangs in the balance.

 

 

