Drama To Unfold In Pakhi and Virat's Life With Re Entry Of Sai In Chavan House

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is increasingly captivating the audience with every new episode. Fans immensely shower their love on Virat, Sai, Pakhi. The current track of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin focuses on Sai's wish for Vinayak's custody. Virat approaches Sai and tries to persuade her to let Vinayak stay with Pakhi but Sai is adamant and emphasises the fact that Pakhi is mentally unstable and that Vinayak isn't safe with her. Virat tries to stand up for Pakhi by assuring that Pakhi would not hurt Vinayak, but Sai is unmoved with it.

Fans of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to witness drama and emotions with the upcoming promo where it will be seen that Pakhi and Vinayak are elated about shifting to Mumbai along with Virat. As soon as the door bell rings, Pakhi finds Sai and Savi at the doorsteps of Chavan Nivaas. Sai decides to re-enter the Chavan Nivaas as Savi desires to reside with her family and has been persuading Sai to do so. In agreement, Sai returns to the Chavaan House, where the sight of Sai and Savi startle Pakhi. Pakhi to be shocked and dismayed by the re entry of Sai and Savi. This major drama to unfold on 12th February, on Star Plus at 8.00pm.

Virat to be delighted when he learns about Sai and Savi's entry in Chavaan House.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus at 8.00pm from Monday to Sunday. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in lead roles.