Drama unfolds in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' as Bapodra’s dowry threat looms over the family

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' follows Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a fearless character who confronts life's challenges with bold determination. In recent episodes, Sushila (Tulika Patel) lends her gold bangles to Pushpa in her time of need to bail out Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) from jail, following the tender scam case. As Sushila replaces the bangles with fake plated ones, she fears her husband, Bapodra (Jayesh Barbhaya) will create a ruckus if he discovers the switch.

In the upcoming episodes, the sharp-eyed Bapodra eventually uncovers the truth about the bangles and exploits the information to his advantage. He issues an ultimatum to Prarthana (Indraxi Kanjilal): either divorce Chirag (Darshan Gurjar) or face the threat of Pushpa’s entire family being arrested on charges of dowry harassment. Caught between her love for Chirag and the imminent danger posed by her father’s schemes, Prarthana faces a tense decision. Viewers are in for a rollercoaster of twists and drama as Pushpa tackles this sticky situation in the upcoming episodes.

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, said, “Pushpa's already juggling a lot with the fallout from Ashwin and the unexpected return of Dilip. Now, with Bapodra stirring up trouble, trying to mess with her son's marriage, it's just piling on the stress. This time, it feels like Prarthana has been placed in a particularly challenging position by her father. And given his nature, Bapodra is bound to create chaos and further complicate Pushpa's life. Now, the audience awaits to see exactly how all of this unfolds in the upcoming episodes.”

