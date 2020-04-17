News

Drashti Dhami ANNOUNCES her FIRST CHILD!

Wondering what are we talking about? Read on to know more...

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 05:25 PM

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. 

The actress has been in the Telly world for many years now and has established a name for herself.

While Drashti has been away from the small screens for quite some time now, the diehard fans of this beauty are dearly missing her. 

However, Drashti knows how to stay connected to her fans by updating them about her latest whereabouts. 

The actress is extremely active on social media and enjoys a whopping 2 million followers on this popular photo-sharing app.

We all know Drashti is happily married to Niraj Khemka and the couple is enjoying their marital bliss for many years now. 

The actress' social media PDA is always on point as she keeps sharing romantic pictures with her darling husband. Not only that, she also keeps her followers updated with all what she is upto regularly and through her posts, one can easily say that she is very close to her family.

Recently, she shared a picture with a close friends daughter. It is her birthday and Drashti took to Instagram to wish her and captioned it as 'my first child.'

Take a look:

Now isn't that sweet?

