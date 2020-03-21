News

Drashti Dhami EXPLAINS the LOGIC behind the JANTA CURFEW!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 03:20 PM

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus outbreak, people are practicing quarantine and social distancing following government orders.

As announced by the government, all schools, colleges and workplaces will remain shut except for stores which provide essential commodities. Extreme measures are being taken for the safety of the people. Mumbai, is the financial hub of the country and the announcement of the lockdown has not only affected businesses but also shoot shoots of the actors. The shoots are cancelled and actors are advised to stay home. 

There will be a Janta Curfew tomorrow, 22 March and while there may be some people who might have lesser knowledge about the same, Drashti Dhami has taken it upon herself to explain the logic behind the curfew. She took to her social media handle to share the same.

Take a look:

Way to go Drashti! 

Tags Drashti Dhami JANTA CURFEW coronavirus Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here