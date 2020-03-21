Drashti Dhami EXPLAINS the LOGIC behind the JANTA CURFEW!

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus outbreak, people are practicing quarantine and social distancing following government orders.

As announced by the government, all schools, colleges and workplaces will remain shut except for stores which provide essential commodities. Extreme measures are being taken for the safety of the people. Mumbai, is the financial hub of the country and the announcement of the lockdown has not only affected businesses but also shoot shoots of the actors. The shoots are cancelled and actors are advised to stay home.

There will be a Janta Curfew tomorrow, 22 March and while there may be some people who might have lesser knowledge about the same, Drashti Dhami has taken it upon herself to explain the logic behind the curfew. She took to her social media handle to share the same.

Take a look:

Way to go Drashti!