Drashti Dhami posts a stylish picture with Nakuul Mehta, are they coming together for something exciting?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami who was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has been away from the small screens for quite some time. Her fans too are missing seeing her on the TV shows.

Well, it seems our wait might get over soon as the actress has hinted about something exciting coming up. Yes, Drashti posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen posing with TV heartthrob Nakuul Mehta. Seems interesting, isn’t it?

Drashti and Nakuul style game is on point and we are totally loving to see them together.

Take a look at the picture:

There might be a possibility about the duo coming together for a project. The picture of them together seems so amazing, so we are sure their onscreen fresh pairing can do wonders.

What do you think about Drashti and Nakuul’s brand new jodi? Tell us in the comments. 

