Dream Come True: Indian Idol 14 contestant Vaibhav Gupta meets his Idol Sukhwinder Singh

Vaibhav

MUMBAI : This Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 14’, will present the ‘Suron Ka Sultan’ episode, in the presence of the legendary playback singer, Sukhwinder Singh. In this special episode, the contestants will sing some foot-tapping numbers while also embracing Sukhwinder Singh’s glorious legacy in the music industry. The charming Manushi Chhillar and South Superstar Varun Tej will be a part of this fun-filled episode, interacting with the judges and the contestants while promoting their film, 'Operation Valentine'.
 
But it will be Kanpur’s Vaibhav Gupta, who will steal the spotlight with his rendition of Sukhwinder Singh's hit song, "Dil Haara" from the movie "Tashan." In an act of humility and respect for his idol, Sukhwinder Singh, Vaibhav took off his shoes before coming to the stage as a mark of respect.
 
Complimenting his performance, Sukhwinder Singh exclaimed, "He sang with such joy (Mauj mein gaya)." Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani alsopraised Vaibhav and acknowledged his overall act. And in a sweet moment, ShreyaGhoshal makes a special request to Sukhwinder ji by asking him to join Vaibhav onstage to sing the iconic song, ‘Dil Haara.’ The magical collaboration between Sukhwinder and Vaibhav was a moment Vaibhav could only envision in his dreams! 
 
All in all, it was a double victory for Vaibhav, who not only got a hug from his idol but also received the opportunity to share the stage with him!
 
To know more, be sure to tune in to 'Indian Idol Season 14' this Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television
 

 

