THIS dream of Helly Shah has come true on the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is currently seen in Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The actress has been ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in the show.

The talented diva has been paired opposite Rrhaul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha. The love triangle between these three has been witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story.

The tables have turned in the show as Kabir has shown his true colours. Meanwhile, Ridhima's life is in danger and Vansh is praying for her well-being.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Ridhima puzzled to see Vansh's sudden transformation

And now, a fun video shared by Helly shows how she is seen prepping for an exciting scene.

Helly is seen making herself comfortable in a suitcase, and someone in the background is saying that her dream of becoming a jal pari has finally come true.

Take a look.

It seems Helly is extremely excited to shoot for the sequence and we really can't wait for the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: The hunt for the YELLOW GLOVED PERSON begins in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 2!