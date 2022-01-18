DREAMY COUPLE! Mahima aka Pragati Mehra catches Harshad Chopda taking a nap in between scenes, fans call Akshara aka Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu's 'Sapno Ki Rani'

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show. The duo has already made a place in everyone's hearts with their spellbinding chemistry.

Not just fans but even the writers and creatives of the show can relate to the duo's love story, they are equally invested in them just as the viewer is. They are fondly known as the Barbie and Ken of Television. Now, Mahima aka Pragati Mehra caught Harshad sleeping like a baby in between shots, while Pranali sat beside him teasing. Mahima reveals that he is dreaming about his Sapno Ki Rani while fans say it is Akshu, she is right beside him.

Currently, Kairav calls Akshu while she is at the airport and she lies that she has come to get the gajras. Kairav gets suspicious about Akshu and Aarohi's behaviour and asks her where is she, he reveals that he will come to pick both of them from the parlour but Akshara denies and tells him that they will come on their own. On the other hand, Abhimanyu comes to meet Akshara with the picture from the camp and asks her to reveal the truth. He gives her time till 4 p.m. and tells her that if she doesn't come then the consequences will be bad.

