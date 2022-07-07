Dripping Hot! Ashi Singh looks like a hot fairy in her latest photoshoot | Have a look

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Ashi Singh is a very well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she replaced television star Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Recently, Ashi took to her social media and uploaded some pictures in which she is indeed looking like a hot fairy.

She captioned the multiple pictures amazingly.

Well, in her pictures, Ashi was seen wearing an off-shoulder red dress, heavy jewellery, and gorgeous makeup which stole everyone’s heart!

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet stars Shagun Pandey opposite Ashi. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal, but as of now, Ashi is ruling everyone’s heart with her super-duper performance as Manjiri.

