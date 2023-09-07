From eating green chillies to striking hand on wooden log, Rabb Se Hai Dua’s Karanvir Sharma is going extra miles to give his 100 percent

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Haider (Karanvir Sharma) is trying to win Dua (Aditi Sharma) all over again after getting married for the second time to another woman. While Haider is trying his best to prove his love for Dua through some extraordinary actions, Karanvir is also putting in extra effort to express his real emotions on screen.

Recently, the audience watched how Haider eats spicy food made by Dua to prove his love for her. But to portray the same scene on screen, Karanvir ate a bowl of green chillies for real, so that the shot feels legitimate to the viewers. Similarly, in another sequence, Haider is seen punching a wooden log as he is frustrated with the ongoing marital distress happening in his life. Karanvir ensured that he gave the shot without any help of a stuntman or a prop; he himself punched the wooden log which led to bruises and swelling in his hand. But that did not stop him from giving his hundred percent for the audience.

Karanvir said, “I believe in giving my 100% in whatever I do. Acting has always been my passion and giving justice to my scenes has always been my priority. I always try to perform all my scenes with pure authenticity and for a sequence where I had to emote that I am eating something spicy made by Dua, I ate a bowl of green chillies before the shot. Apart from that, I also brought alive Haider’s pain and frustration by actually striking my hand on a wooden log rather than just faking it, because we believe in improvising scenes on the go. I feel the best part about the television industry is that people are too accustomed to changes that are given to them. Hats off to my entire team for being such a sport. I asked the team to help me with an armour for the arm to do the scene, and we went ahead by tying the crepe bandage to my hand so that it doesn’t hurt. However, I was so into the scene that when I removed the crepe bandage, there was an intense amount of soreness and bruises on my hand. As an actor, I believe in going the extra mile for my performance, but I do not recommend anyone to do the same without any precaution. The priority is to transcend, with safety.”

While Karanvir is going extra miles for his scenes, Haider is putting in all his love and efforts to win Dua back. But will Dua ever be able to forgive him?

