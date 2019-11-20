News

Eisha Singh on Ishq Subhan Allah sets will make her fans NOSTALGIC

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has seen a few major changes in the story line and the cast of the show.

Former female lead actress Eisha Singh's exit paved the way for Tunisha Sharma to step into her shoes.

Eisha ended her journey as Zara on a positive note, and weeks after bidding goodbye to the project, the actress landed on the sets of the show yet again.

Eisha had quite beautifully decorated her make-up room with several pictures, cards, gifts, etc., when she was a part of the show, and now, she went to the sets to collect her stuff.

Eisha captured the moments of her visiting the sets and uploaded them on social media.

Getting to see Eisha's bond with the cast yet again has melted our hearts and will surely give nostalgia to the fans.

Have a look at the pictures and videos.

 



Needless to say, Eisha shares a very close and warm bond with Adnan Khan and the other cast members.

What are your views on Eisha quitting Ishq Subhan Allah?

Do you like Tunisha Sharma in the show?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Eisha Singh, Ishq Subhan Allah, Zee TV, video, Tunisha Sharma, TellyChakkar,

