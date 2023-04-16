Eisha Singh: My four feline cuties taught me that love knows no boundaries

'Bekaaboo' actress Eisha Singh believes that pets are the best friends, and on Pet Day, she has shared how she is attached to her four cats and enjoys playing different games with them.
Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: 'Bekaaboo' actress Eisha Singh believes that pets are the best friends, and on Pet Day, she has shared how she is attached to her four cats and enjoys playing different games with them.

She said: "I always thought I was a dog person until I met my four feline cuties who stole my heart and taught me that love knows no boundaries. It's true what they say, one cat always leads to another. That's how I have a full-fledged cat family now. Amongst the four, Ginni and Simba are the mom and dad of little bundles of fluff, Gucci, and Prada. My cats are all very gentle and they don't claw people who hold them."

At the age of 17, Eisha made her TV debut in 2015 as Dhaani Tripathi in the show 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed'. Later, she acted in 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Sirf Tum', among others.

The actress, who is busy shooting for her show, makes sure to pay attention to their needs. She also added that the cats have certain traits similar to dogs and despite being fond of dogs now she has become a cat lover.

"They have dog-like traits. This is true, especially for Simba and Prada. Simba loves to go out often and meet new people and Prada is very emotional. This is because they receive a lot of attention from everyone, especially from my mother who keeps talking to them and that's why they think of themselves as dogs. Life without cats? I don't think so. For me, they're not just pets, they're family. I wouldn't have it any other way," she concluded.

