Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir and Pooja's fight drama for a secret mission

13 Sep 2019 06:20 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kabir and Pooja's love story has begun, but Rani is not ready to accept it.

Rani creates new trouble for Pooja and puts allegations over her.

Kabir now has a plan where he also puts allegations over Pooja and says that Rani is right.

However, Kabir and Pooja are doing this drama against Rani to make her believe that her plan is successful.

Kabir wants Rani to make some mistake that becomes an advantage for them.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

past seven days