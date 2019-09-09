Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Rani is miffed as Kabir confesses love to Pooja

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Kabir and Pooja's life has completely changed after marriage, their revenge seems to turn love.

Pooja had to bear backlash from her mother and sister Rani and is in pain.

While amid all this Kabir stands by Pooja, when everyone is against her Kabir takes stand for her.

Kabir and Pooja are losing heart to each other, Kabir realize that Pooja is good at heart and she had done all revenge for a family as she has seen pain as a kid.

Kabir will finally turn support system for Pooja and plans izhar-e-mohabbat for her, Rani gets to know about it and is miffed.