Ek Boond Ishq fame Viraf Patel gets engaged to girlfriend Saloni Khanna

MUMBAI: One of telly land’s most eligible bachelors Viraf Patel is finally taken. The Ek Boond Ishq and Naamkarann actor got engaged to actress Saloni Khanna on February 20. The two met on the sets of an online show almost two years ago and hit it off instantly.

Viraf tells, “When I met Saloni, I was instantly attracted to her. Just a few days after meeting her, I told her that I liked her and wanted to get to know her better. We have been in a relationship for two years now. Marriage had been on my mind for some time, and after meeting Saloni, I realised that she is the one for me. We are looking forward to starting this new chapter in our lives. Saloni is gentle and soft-spoken, and we have been great friends. I am happy that we found each other. I went down on my knees and proposed to her on February 20 - it was very romantic and we feel happy and blessed.”

Also read: Prateik Babbar bags ZEE5’s next

While Viraf is a Parsi, Saloni is a Punjabi. “The most common thing about the two communities is the food. Saloni and I are both foodies and people will be treated to the best of Parsi and Punjabi food at our home,” he shares.



Talking about Viraf, Saloni says, “He is kind, well-mannered and very chivalrous. I have never seen him get angry or impatient over anything. He never loses his cool and also has a great sense of humour. We had been thinking of getting engaged for a while now, but had to postpone things due to the pandemic.”

Also read: Shubhangi Atre and Subodh Bhave bag Sachin Gupta’s next

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI