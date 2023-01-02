ek dum mishti doi wala performance tha” says Kriti Sanon as she praised contestant Bidipta Chakraboty on Sony Tv’s Indian Idol 13

MUMBAI : This Saturday, the cast of ‘Shehzada’ - Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon make a dhamakedaar entry on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13.’ Kartik and Kriti will be supporting the Top 8 contestants in a special episode themed ‘Girls vs Boys,’ and will also engage in a fun singing challenge of the same theme! Getting into the act, Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata stuns everyone by singing ‘Aisa lagta hai’ from the film ‘Refugee’. 
 
Her performance wins her mighty praises where, Kriti Sanon compliments her by saying, “Khub bhalo, ek dum mishti doi wala performance tha. I really enjoyed it. I was swaying while listening to you sing and considering it’s a high pitch song, it was sung very smoothly.”
 
Be sure to tune into Indian Idol 13, this Saturday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

