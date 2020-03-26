News

Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar fame Aayudh Bhanushali joins Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Mar 2020 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Star Plus’ newly launched mythological comedy show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho which is produced by Trouble Makers Production.

The show was in the pipeline for a long time and it finally saw the light of day by premiering on 23 March. The show has actors like Satyajeet Dubey, Riya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar and Aaksah Dabhade in the lead roles.

We recently reported about Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh roped in for the show.

Now, we hear that child actor Aayudh Bhanushali, who played the role of Bhimrao in Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar, has joined the cast.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a light-hearted comedy show with a touch of mythology. The show promises to engage the audience across age groups with a mix of comedy, mythology and science fiction. The viewers are transported back in time and witness funny encounters between the modern man and the people of Hastinapur.

 

