Ekta Kapoor is all heart for Krystle D'Souza

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza is known for her performance as Jeevika Vadhera in the Star Plus show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'. As Krystle constantly treats fans with pictures of her, like any other day, today, the television actress took to her social media to share a charming picture of her. Blown away by Krystle's beauty, TV tzarina Ekta Kapoor who is known for her activeness on social media went on to call the actress 'Khoobsurat Bachchi'.

On Instagram, Krystle D'Souza shared a picture of her captioning it, 'Happy Sunday', with a tea cup emoji. In the picture, Krystle looks gorgeous in a floral deep-neck plunging white jumpsuit. As Krystle is spotted seated comfortably sipping tea at a cafe, the actress has paired her outfit well with yellow heels, a pair of yellow shades and an orange bag.

Blown away by the picture, TV tzarina, Ekta Kapoor, commented, 'Khoooobsssooorat bachchiiii', pouring out her love at the picture.

Have a look at the picture and the comment.

Credits: SpotboyE