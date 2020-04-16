Ekta Kapoor drops a hint of casting Hina Khan in a show

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. The diva, who is also known for her style statements, has an immense fan following who always eagerly wait for her new show. And now, here’s some good news for her fans.

Recently, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where she is binge-watching a show, but there's a twist. The actress is applying makeup as she is glued to her TV screen. Yes, Hina just showed us the perfect way to wear lipstick while watching a show, and it has left everyone startled. And if you're wondering which show Hina was hooked at? Well, it is none other than Broken But Beautiful starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Not only this, but Hina also went on to express her desire of wanting to be a part of an 'Alt Balaji' web show. In the caption, she wrote, 'I’ve got my eyes on you, Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji.' And within moments Ekta also expressed her wish saying, 'When will we be lucky to see you on an Alt screen?' And this is where a sweet social media banter started between Hina and Ekta.

Hina promptly replied saying, 'At your service always. You know how much I love you. Soon Ekta dropped in a hint of her plans with Hina. She wrote, Something worth your while in the plan. You know I love u too. Hope u like what we are planning.' The actress then tried to keep her mum and not reveal the secrets. Hina wrote, 'Sssh, you are the boss!' Hina and Ekta's impromptu discussion of their upcoming project has raised many eyebrows. Fans are yearning to know what, when and how are the two collaborating once again. They bombarded their chat with numerous comments, but the two beauties did not reveal anything further.

