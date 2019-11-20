Ekta Kapoor finds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s latest photo ‘very cute’

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India, is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan.



The actress, who was also seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, often shares adorable pictures with her hubby on social media. The two indeed are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.



Even well-known producer Ekta Kapoor finds the duo cute.



Wondering what makes us write so?



Well, Sagarika, who also stars alongside Karan Singh Grover in Filmy Paltan and ALTBalaji’s web series BOSS: Baap of Special Services, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her hubby Zaheer Khan. While Sagarika has a smile on her face, Zaheer looked serious in the picture.



Commenting on the picture, Ekta wrote, “V cute both of u.”



Take a look below: