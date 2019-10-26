Ekta Kapoor to have a private Diwali celebration this year! Read on to know Why?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor who has been omnipresent throughout this year with great content. The producer is a great soiree when it comes to the big bash parties and Diwali parties hold great excitement but this the year the ace producer will be having just a small get together where she will be having a dinner party.

A source close to Ekta Kapoor revealed, Every year Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash is the most awaited. However, this year, owing to the renovations at her bungalow, the Diwali celebrations will be a private affair. She will be hosting a small dinner that will be attended by a few close friends.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced her collaboration with Disha Patani for her upcoming next title 'KTina' and her latest Bollywood release Dream was a huge success.



( CREDITS - TIMESOFINDIA)