Ekta Kapoor knows her game, exactly what she wants, and how to implement it: Arunoday Singh

MUMBAI: After the huge success of the first season, ALTBalaji's Apharan – Sabka Katega, starring Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Mahie Gill, and Varun Badola in the lead roles, gear up for an even more entertaining and thrilling season 2.

Arunoday Singh spoke to us in brief about season 2, his character, and more....

Apharan was a game-changer for you. What are your thoughts on this?

I will forever be grateful for this opportunity. It’s the best thing to ever happen to me in terms of work. With season one being a colossal and resounding hit, I am very excited for Apharan Season two. There’s some pressure and nervousness going into the preparation and what we stand to deliver, but that’s a good pressure and I feel it’s only going to bring out the best in all of us.

What can the audience expect from the upcoming season of this series?

I can’t go into much detail, but what I can tell you is that there will be a few new additions in the cast. The writers, the director, and the cast, including me, aim to deliver a distinct story with the intention, depth, and humour staying intact. We tried to keep it emotionally true and honest as much as possible.

Is season 2 a continuation of the first season? Or is it a completely different story with similar ideas?

No. What we’re going to see is a completely different story with the same cast. The second season will be entirely different with a whole new story. It’s a completely new kidnapping set up with some new content. While there will be additions as mentioned earlier, Rudra, the police team, Rudra's wife, Dubey, and a few characters will once again be an integral part of the series.

So, will the show continue Nidhi and your story?

Yes, of course. The first season showed how the two of us are always together. This second season will continue the storyline as well.

We have heard that Aditi Rao Hydari was approached for this season to play a negative role.

That is all speculation as of now. I don't think it’s is confirmed, so I have absolutely no idea about this.

How is it working with Ekta Kapoor?

I always had a very good time working on anything that Ekta approves, because we know that if she has approved something, then it must have certain qualities. Also, she is a ferociously intelligent woman. It’s nice to work with her. She knows her game, exactly what she wants, and how to implement them.

How is the digital phase treating you? Are you enjoying this platform?

Oh absolutely! I am enjoying all of it. The frequency of work is the same. It is just another medium to work in, and it’s wonderful.

What about Bollywood. Did you step back?

Nothing like that. I have picked up the best that has come to me or I have auditioned for, and sometimes, it’s a play, a film, or a web series. There is no such fixed plan. I am a professional actor who has to work to deliver the best of my ability in whichever role I get.

So the medium doesn't really bother you?

Not at all. The job is the same, so why it would bother me?

Good luck, Arunoday!