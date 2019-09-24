Ekta Kapoor makes it to India's Most Powerful 50 Women list by Fortune India

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. She is one of the few producers who is not only doing television but is also leaving her mark in the digital and Bollywood space.

The ace producer has recently been featured in the list of India's Most Powerful Women by leading business magazine Fortune India, and we believe that she truly does deserve the title. She is undoubtedly one of the most powerful women in the business, and this is because of the producer does not shy away from taking projects that most filmmakers may refuse due to social pressure.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The producer is well aware of the audience's demands and knows exactly how to package and sell that to them. She is known to understand content like nobody else and is also one of the smartest when it comes to the distribution of it. Her recent collaboration with ZEE5 to air her shows on other OTT platforms apart from ALTBalaji, which is her own, is a commendable business move.

Ekta recently completed 25 years of Balaji Productions, and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her, also because ALTBalaji now has 20 million paid subscribers.