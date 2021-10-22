Ekta Kapoor is my inspiration and I want to work in her projects: Pragati Nayak

MUMBAI: Every aspiring actor has a dream to work for big banners. Pragati Nayak, who has worked in Crime Patrol and is currently part of Colors Marathi's popular show Balumamachya Navan Changbhala, has a dream to work in TV czarina Ekta Kapoor’s projects in the near future.

She shared, “Well, I have been doing Crime Patrol for many years now. I play a pivotal role in Colors’ Marathi show Balumamachya Navan Changbhala. However, it is my wish to someday work in Ekta Kapoor’s show. Like most of us, I have grown up watching her daily soaps. I simply love dramatic shows, and nobody can make shows like her (Ekta Kapoor). She is truly an inspiration and has given work to many actors. In fact, she made many actors stars.”

Talking more about her current project, the actress said, “I am getting a great response for my character, and the show is quite liked by the masses. Also, I am from Karnataka and doing a Marathi show was challenging in the beginning. However, I have been staying in Mumbai, so it helped me to grasp the dialect easily.”

TellyChakkar wishes the actress good luck for her future endeavours!