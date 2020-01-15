Ekta Kapoor plans her next on Colors!

MUMBAI: Colors is welcoming 2020 by introducing a new set of shows!

There are already reports about new shows namely Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Barrister Babu and Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2 launching soon on Colors.

Now, we hear that TV queen Ekta Kapoor is rolling out her first show of 2020 for Colors. Our sources inform that it is a social drama and is expected to go on floors very soon.

Balaji Telefilms is currently entertaining viewers with their on-going shows like Naagin 4, Bepanah Pyar, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Haiwan.

We could not get through Ekta for a comment.

Bodhi Tree’s Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story revolves around a girl named Pinky (played by Riya Shukla) who is a short heighted however she is optimistic that she will meet her dream boy who will accept her.

Beyond Dreams’ thriller drama Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will star Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the male lead roles.

Shashi Sumeer Mittal’s Barrister Babu will revolve around girl who will get married in her childhood to a grown-up hero (played by Pravisht). Later, with the show progressing, hero will make sure the girl gets proper education and become a barrister.