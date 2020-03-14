Ekta Kapoor shares her dilemma in the times of Corona

MUMBAI: WHO has now declared Coronavirus as a pandemic, and this has led to the public taking various precautionary measures for their safety including social distancing.

Keeping the present circumstances in mind, television producer Ekta Kapoor asked on her social media account if she should stop going to temples, as she is caught between faith and the safety of her dear ones.

She additionally called it 'tough times' and requested everyone to be less fearful and more aware.

The producer wrote, 'Much love everyone ! Stay safe esp if ur in direct contact with kids n d elderly! Very tough times ...lest brave it less with fear more with awareness! Question is will I stop going to d temples ...is it imp to build faith ..instead of risking me n mine !!! #dontknowhowtoact.'

Credits: TOI