Ekta Kapoor stands in support of Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI: After Shweta Tiwari went to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli posted a video accusing her of abandoning their son Reyansh.

He said that he visited many hotels to look for his son. The actress rubbished these claims and said that she had informed him that Reyansh was staying with her family. Last night, Shweta shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav aggressively snatching their son Reyansh from her arms. Now, Ekta Kapoor and others have come out in support of Shweta.

Shweta shared two videos on Instagram, and the first one is a CCTV footage of her society which shows a man aggressively snatching the kid from a woman’s arms. Another video shows Reyansh scared and hiding under the blanket. She wrote, “I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!? It is the CCTV footage of my society.”

Have a look.

A furious Ekta Kapoor commented, “Why is this guy not arrested." Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Mommie pls file a case immediately.. this is inhuman... really really can’t see this, I can imagine what she must be going thru... pls pls get him off ur life."

