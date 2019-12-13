Ekta Kapoor throws light on Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is among the most loved shows on Star Plus. However, much to the disappointment of fans, it is coming to an end.



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein started off with a strong concept focusing on a social issue about a woman who could not have children, a stepmother who according to Indian terms is considered ‘bad’. Little did the makers know that they were creating a masterpiece. It was the audience’s love that made the show what it is today.



Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor said, ‘When I created Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I did not want to concentrate on the TRPs but on the social issue where a woman who cannot have children is labelled in the worse possible way by the society. This show got so much love that it went on for six years.’



Throwing light on her upcoming project, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ekta said, ‘We have seen a lot of stories till now, but this one is going to be even more special. It is said that its easier for men with children to get married again, but very tough for a woman with a child to find a suitable groom.’



Well, we are sure that viewers will give as much love to YHC as they did to YHM. Are you excited to watch the show?



