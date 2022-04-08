"Ekta was the guiding light to us", says creative producer Mitu from 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'!

Ekta

MUMBAI: Star Plus surprised their viewers by announcing the re-run of most beloved show of national television, 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. The show remains a beating heart of India's entertainment industry, inspiring many others in its trail. Mitu, creative head of the show, dishes about her love for the show and reminisces over the prime years of Indian television. 

Mitu, once used to be an integral part of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', out of its 8 year run, she helmed the show for nearly 6 years as the creative director. The show has been a calling card for her career. She has her own organisation now with whom they created a 20 year reunion short film featuring all the original cast of the show. Let's find out her thoughts on the re-run of the show.

Mitu, creative head of beloved show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', on helming the huge show, "When I got the show, it was another show of Balaji that Ekta trusted me with. I was new to Mumbai and the show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. I worked with passion for the show like I would do for any show. The realization that it was so big and huge came many years later when people starting telling me “Oh you are the Creative of Kahaani!” Kahaani has a very special place in my heart. Once one came to know about its popularity, there was a responsibility that one had towards the show and the audience who loved it. We did a lot of experimental stuff and Ekta was the guiding light to us and gave us a free hand many times to run with it. So for me, its like coming back home after a long journey."

We are excited to see our favourites coming back on television with much anticipation for everything 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' will instill or set the trend in the next generation. 

Tune in to get to know this masterpiece of a show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' every Monday to Sunday from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, only on Star Plus!

