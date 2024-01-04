Elvish Yadav breaks silence on Manisha Rani calling him 'Egoistic'; Says ‘Meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi’

MUMBAI: Many people loved Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani's relationship, often referring to them as "Elvisha." Following Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, Elvisha quickly rose to fame as a super hit jodi. However, things between Elvish and Manisha took a bad turn. Everything began when Manisha unfollowed Elvish from her Instagram feed. She revealed in a later Vlog the real reason why she unfollowed Elvish and even referred to him as "egoistic."

Elvish Yadav addressed Manisha Rani's issue with him and mocked her in the most recent Vlog. The YouTuber disclosed that despite already being involved in legal proceedings, Manisha insisted on changing the cover image for their collaborative video. Elvish went on to say that he told her he couldn't adjust because it would affect the number of clicks on the video and wouldn't even look nice on their Instagram feed.

Elvish further addressed Manisha's 'self-respect' remark and stated that he is not egoistic. He stated that he doesn't have an ego; he was going through a rough phase, citing his legal issues. The 25-year-old YouTuber further claimed that he has not yet ended the friendship. However, he clearly stated that for him 'Elvisha' never held any importance.

He said, "Bachon jaisi harkatein bandh karo. Koi kisi serious issues mein phasa hai aur inhe social media ke cover photo ki padi hai. Meri taraf se dosti humesha rahegi. Aur rahi baat Elvisha ki, who toh meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi."

Recently, Manisha Rani revealed the real reason for unfollowing Elvish Yadav. She shared that it all started after Elvish refused to put her picture on the cover of their collaboration video. Despite confronting him, he behaved rudely with her. She added that it looked as if Elvish felt ashamed of working with her.

She was quoted as saying, "Haan ye sach hai ki maine Elvish ko unfollow kiya lekin iska jo reason hai, wo ab hum aapko batate hai ki maine kyun usko unfollow kiya. To story ye hai ki Elvish ki ek friend hai jo ek film ka ye leke mere pass aye the, humein sath mein collab karna tha. Elvish ne collab kiya, maine aise bhi kiya lekin Elvish ne cover photo pe apna aur Akshay Kumar sir ka photo daal diya. Ek do ghante ke baad jab hum wo cover photo dekhe toh mujhe achcha nhi laga ki collab maine aur Elvish ne kiya tha, aur wo video hum dono ki profile mein show kar raha tha. Toh jab mera profile hai toh mera photo bhi aana chahiye kyunki hum aur Elvish dono kiye hai toh iss baat pe humne apne team ko bole ki hatane ke liye baat kijiye, aur hum dono ka photo rehna chahiye cover mein."

Elvish Yadav has been experiencing hardships. Everything began on March 17, 2024, when the YouTuber was arrested on suspicion of providing snake venom to rave parties in Noida. He was placed in judicial imprisonment for 14 days by the Wildlife Protection Act. It was then revealed that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act (NDPS), which had also been applied in this case, had been dismissed due to a clerical error. Elvish Yadav was granted bail on March 23, 2024, and he left for his home.

