Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild–card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non–wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

But these days the YouTuber is making news for the wrong reasons as he has been accused of supplying snake vyom at rave parties for which he was arrested and put behind the bars.

He also grabbed headlines when he hit a fan at a restaurant and then he hit a "Maxterm" for which the videos had gone viral on social media.

Now once again Evlish seems to be in trouble as In Gurugram a complaint has been filed against him for using rare species of snakes in a music video.

As per Indian Express, The plea by the complainant, who works with People for Animals, stated that Yadav and 50 other people were seen using various snakes, which are prohibited as per the virtue of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The plea further alleged that a video in this regard was shot in a mall in Gurgaon, adding, Yadav along with unknown persons indulged in other illegal activities as well.

Well, it seems like the problems for the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner isn't decreasing and more and more complaints are being filed against him.

