Embark on a Captivating Emotional Ride with 'Kundali Milan' on Shemaroo Umang from May 29th

MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on an emotional journey as Shemaroo Umang presents its latest offering, 'Kundali Milan.' Premiering on 29th May 2023, this captivating show will air every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM, promising a spellbinding narrative that weaves together the complex threads of love, destiny, and unbreakable bonds.

Set in the sacred town of Mathura, 'Kundali Milan' delves into the lives of two traditional families, the Agrawals and the Gargs, whose destinies intertwine in unexpected ways. Yash, Anjali, and Richa are portrayed by the talented lead actors Ankit Bathla, Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi, and Prachi Bohra. With its spellbinding narrative, 'Kundali Milan' promises to captivate audiences of all ages. The show showcases the relentless pursuit of love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as you join Yash and Richa on their extraordinary journey through life's trials and tribulations.

Ankit Bathla, the lead in Shemaroo Umang's 'Kundali Milan,' expressed his enthusiasm about his character and shared, "I'm trilled to join 'Kundali Milan' as Yash. Portraying this multi-dimensional character, filled with depth and emotions, is incredibly exciting. The captivating storyline will surely engage the audience, I can't wait to embark on this amazing journey with everyone. I am sure that the audience of Shemaroo Umang will shower their blessings for this show as well"

Sharing her excitement, Shubhanshi says, "I'm so excited to be part of 'Kundali Milan'! The script and characters resonated with me instantly. Portraying Anjali has been a transformative journey, delving into her passionate and complex nature. Bringing her to life on screen has been incredibly fulfilling. I'm grateful for this opportunity and can't wait for the audience to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of 'Kundali Milan' on Shemaroo Umang."

Expressing her excitement, Prachi Bohra, who plays Richa in the show, shares "I am ecstatic and overflowing with joy to step into the shoes of Richa in Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show Kundali Milan. This character has captured my heart from the moment I read the script. The excitement bubbling within me is indescribable as I prepare to bring Richa's warmth, love, and unique dynamics to life on screen. I can't wait for the audience to join me on this enchanting journey and witness the magic unfold. Get ready to be captivated!"

Join Yash, Anjali, and Richa from 29th May 2023, every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM on Shemaroo Umang as they embark on an emotional journey through the complex interweaving of love, destiny, and unbreakable bonds.

